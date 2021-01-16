Capitol Police Officer Daniel Hodges Gets Well Wishes from 10-Year-Old Montana Girl

A 10-year-old girl from Montana was so upset and moved by the video of a Capitol police officer who was crushed as he tried to protect the building from insurrectionists ... she reached out to him, and he got her message loud and clear.

Emma Jablonski was heartbroken when she watched Officer Daniel Hodges doing his job in agony, as he was crushed by a metal door frame during the attack. He was trying to fend off the rioters who had overwhelmed him and other Capitol cops.

Play video content 1/6/21 Storyful

Emma couldn't do much from her home in Billings, but she wanted to do something ... so she wrote Hodges a get well card that read ... "I hope you heal from being crushed. I feel bad for you. Those people are really bad hurting you... I saw the video on CNN about people crushing you with a door. I almost cried. Get well."

Emma tweeted her note, and it only took a few hours for the Capitol police to see it. The Dept. responded by telling the girl, "Officer Hodges is recovering and doing well."

Play video content NBC 5

Word got to Hodges, and he and Emma connected on video chat. Emma decided she'd send him a card with her note along with a gift or 2.