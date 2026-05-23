Kai Trump Gets Restraining Order, Claims Homeless Man Stalking Her

President Trump’s oldest grandchild, Kai Trump, is getting exactly what she pleaded for in court -- protection from an alleged stalker, who's been ordered to stay away from her ... TMZ has learned.



TMZ obtained the petition 19-year-old Kai filed in Palm Beach County Court, against a 26-year-old man named Gabriel Garza Jr.

A judge granted Kai -- Don Jr. and Vanessa Trump's first born -- a temporary restraining order in April, which restricts Gabriel from stalking, cyberstalking, or committing any criminal offense resulting in physical injury or death.

Gabriel is not allowed to go within 500 feet of Kai’s current home and job.

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Also, she's announced she'll be attending the University of Miami in the fall ... so, he's persona non grata there, too.

In court, Kai described Gabriel as “homeless" and said he "lives in a car in area of Jupiter/Palm Beach County."

A hearing was set for April 30, but Kai requested a postponement, explaining to the court it was ... "My last day of high school. I can’t leave until 3:00 pm. Please reschedule for the following Thursday.”

The matter was moved to May 14, which is when the judge extended the restraining order to remain in effect until May 2027.

Per the order, Gabriel cannot go near any events that Kai attends ... and he must surrender all firearms.

Back in 2025, Kai faced another scary situation when a man named Anthony Reyes was detained after trying to trespass at Mar-a-Lago. Reyes allegedly jumped over the fence in an attempt to "marry Kai." He was later sentenced to one year of probation.