Donald Trump Won't Attend Son Donald Jr.'s Wedding

Sorry Son, the Military Needs Me ...

Donald Trump owes his son, Don Jr., and his bride, Bettina Anderson, a great gift ... because he's officially skipping their wedding down in The Bahamas.

POTUS announced the news on Truth Social Friday afternoon ... telling his followers he would love to be in attendance -- but it's just not a good time for him right now.

He adds it is "important for me to remain in Washington, D.C., at the White House" during this time ... but he's wishing them all the best.

Play video content Video: President Trump Says Iran Crisis May Keep Him From Attending Son Donald Trump Jr.’s Wedding Fox News

The writing was on the wall with this one ... because President Trump told reporters Thursday the Iran War's got all his attention.

It's worth noting you can check the Prez's public schedule online -- and he's spending Saturday at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey ... perhaps taking calls about Iran from the fairway? He'll be back in the Oval Office Sunday.

Donald Jr. and Bettina's ceremony is this weekend ... but they're already legally married -- having tied the knot on Thursday in Palm Beach, a normal step when getting married outside the country.

Jacob caught up with Rep. Ilhan Omar to get her take on Trump missing his little boy's big day ... and she didn't mince words.