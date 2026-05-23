Donald Trump Jr.'s Wife Bettina Anderson Reportedly Wanted White House Wedding

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson are on a dream wedding weekend in The Bahamas ... but it might not be their dream scenario -- because a new report indicates the bride wanted to wear white in the White House.

CNN -- citing multiple sources -- reports Anderson initially floated the idea of a White House wedding ... but Don Jr. didn't think it was a good call, citing the war in Iran as a major reason why. Anderson ultimately agreed with her now-husband's assessment.

President Donald Trump also reportedly told allies he didn't think it was a good idea either ... so sounds like everyone was on the same page here.

Don Jr. and Bettina settled on a small, private affair in The Bahamas instead ... not a bad Plan B, we gotta say. And TMZ obtained the marriage license -- which showed the 2 officially said "I Do" in Palm Beach, Florida ahead of the getaway weekend celebration.

A follow-up celebration at the White House could take place later this year, sources told CNN. We've reached out to the White House for comment ... so far, no word back.

According to the White House Historical Association, Don Jr. and Bettina's White House Wedding would've been the 20th in history ... and just the third this century.

Joe Biden's granddaughter, Naomi Biden, married her husband Peter Neal on the South Lawn in 2022 ... while Official White House Photographer Pete Souza married Patti Lease in the Rose Garden in 2013.

Don Jr. would've been the first son of a president to marry in the White House since John Quincy Adams' son tied the knot with Mary Catherine Hellen in 1828.

A White House wedding certainly would've been easier for President Trump to attend ... since he won't make the trip to The Bahamas. He revealed he'd stay in D.C. on Truth Social Friday -- citing the ongoing war in Iran as the major reason why.