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Donald Trump Jr. & Bettina Anderson Weighing Elopement vs. Intimate Ceremony

Don Jr. & Bettina Anderson Weigh Eloping vs. Small Wedding

By TMZ Staff
Published
Donald Trump Jr. and his fiancee Bettina Anderson getty comp
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Donald Trump Jr. isn't rushing down the aisle just yet, because he and Bettina Anderson are still figuring out what their big day will actually look like ... TMZ has learned.

Sources close to the couple tell TMZ ... there's no wedding date on the books, and nothing has been officially decided. Instead, we're told they’re actively weighing two very different options.

Donald Trump Jr. and his fiancee Bettina Anderson getty
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One possibility is a quick elopement within the next month, with a larger celebration coming later. While a White House event has been floated, our sources say a formal ceremony there isn't feasible in the immediate future, though celebrating there down the line is still being considered.

The other option is a more traditional, but still low-key route ... a small ceremony in the next month or two with close family from both sides. If they go that direction, we're told it would not take place at the White House, and a location hasn't been locked in.

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Don Jr. and Bettina first sparked dating rumors in late 2024. The two got engaged in December 2025 at Camp David in Maryland, with President Donald Trump later announcing the news at a White House holiday party.

This will be Trump Jr.'s second marriage. He was previously married to Vanessa Trump from 2005 to 2018, and they share five children.

Kimberly Guilfoyle And Donald Trump Jr Together
Launch Gallery
Don And Kim Together Launch Gallery
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He later got engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle in 2020, but the relationship ended quietly before he went public with Bettina.

While the wedding details are still up in the air, one thing isn't ... how he feels about her. As one source tells us ... "I've never seen him this genuinely happy."

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