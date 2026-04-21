Tucker Carlson Apologizes for Endorsing President Donald Trump

Play video content Video: Tucker Carlson Apologizes for Supporting Donald Trump The Tucker Carlson Show

Tucker Carlson says he feels partly responsible for President Donald Trump securing a second term in the Oval Office ... and, he's really sorry about it.

The conservative commentator issued a mea cupla during an episode of "The Tucker Carlson Show" released Monday while chatting with his younger brother, Buckley, who worked as a speechwriter for POTUS.

Carlson said he and Buckley are "implicated" in making Trump president again ... and, he says it's not enough to simply say they changed their minds ... because he feels they, and millions of others, are the reason for the state of affairs.

He said, "So I do think it's like a moment to wrestle with our own consciences, you know? We'll be tormented by it for a long time. I will be, and I want to say I'm sorry for misleading people, and it was not intentional."

As you may know ... the prez's former defender has distanced himself from the Commander-in-Chief recently ... reportedly trying to talk Trump out of attacking Iran at the end of February and harshly criticizing the campaign since the bombing began.

In response, Trump torched Carlson -- as well as other former allies like Candace Owens and Alex Jones -- for similar criticisms ... calling them all "stupid nut jobs" on Truth Social.

Tucker's son -- who, like Tucker's brother, is also named Buckley -- recently stepped down as press secretary for Vice President J.D. Vance ... though sources tell us the decision has nothing to do with the beef between his dad and President Trump.