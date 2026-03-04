Tucker Carlson's Multimillion-Dollar ALP Nicotine Shipment Hijacked

Tucker Carlson's dealing with a stressful situation, and he's got no nicotine pouches to calm him ... because hijackers stole a whole shipment of his product ... TMZ has learned.

We're told the former Fox News host's brand ALP Pouches was set to sell a limited-edition nicotine pouch line called "ALP Drifters" ... but a shipment containing 378,000 tins was stolen last week -- less than 24 hours after the company publicly announced the product.

The shipment of ALP Drifters -- which is said to be worth millions -- was picked up in Southern California logistics facility by someone who "presented what appeared to be legitimate operating credentials," the company told TMZ in a statement. Cameras caught the truck driving out of the facility.

Tracking down showed the truck heading toward Kentucky before communication was lost/ Investigators are searching for the lost goods ... and ALP has offered $100K for credible information leading to convictions of those who allegedly took the truck.

A spokesperson for ALP says this will delay the rollout of ALP Drifters ... but the company's already working to replace the lot inventory.