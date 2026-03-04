Tucker Carlson's Multimillion-Dollar ALP Nicotine Shipment Hijacked
Tucker Carlson's dealing with a stressful situation, and he's got no nicotine pouches to calm him ... because hijackers stole a whole shipment of his product ... TMZ has learned.
We're told the former Fox News host's brand ALP Pouches was set to sell a limited-edition nicotine pouch line called "ALP Drifters" ... but a shipment containing 378,000 tins was stolen last week -- less than 24 hours after the company publicly announced the product.
The shipment of ALP Drifters -- which is said to be worth millions -- was picked up in Southern California logistics facility by someone who "presented what appeared to be legitimate operating credentials," the company told TMZ in a statement. Cameras caught the truck driving out of the facility.
Tracking down showed the truck heading toward Kentucky before communication was lost/ Investigators are searching for the lost goods ... and ALP has offered $100K for credible information leading to convictions of those who allegedly took the truck.
A spokesperson for ALP says this will delay the rollout of ALP Drifters ... but the company's already working to replace the lot inventory.
Fullerton Police tell us a report was taken on February 23 ... while cops are on the case ... it might be time for Tucker to put his investigative journalist hat on and find that shipment!