Tucker Carlson’s Son Leaves J.D. Vance's Office as Trump Attacks Continue

Talk about awkward timing ... Tucker Carlson’s son is bouncing from J.D. Vance’s office right as President Donald Trump’s attacks on his dad hit a fever pitch.

Buckley Carlson -- son of the conservative lightning rod -- is out as deputy press secretary in the VP’s office … heading for the private sector to launch a political consulting firm, with Politico first reporting the move.

Now, this reportedly wasn’t some sudden blow-up. Buckley actually gave notice back in December and stuck around to help smooth the transition.

Still, the timing is impossible to ignore. Trump has been going scorched-earth on Tucker lately -- calling him “low IQ,” “overrated,” and even a “broken man” in recent Truth Social posts -- while Tucker’s been firing back over everything from Iran policy to Trump’s rhetoric, accusing him of crossing serious lines.

Behind the scenes, the rift runs deep. Tucker reportedly tried to personally talk Trump out of striking Iran and has since become one of his loudest conservative critics on the issue -- turning their once-friendly relationship into a full-on public slugfest.

And here’s the twist ... Tucker once played a key role in boosting Vance’s rise in conservative circles, making Buckley’s exit feel even more tangled in the political crossfire.