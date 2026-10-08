Trump Donor Eric Deters Rips Kimberly Guilfoyle As 'Grifter' Who Doesn't Deliver

Kimberly Guilfoyle is a "grifter" who is all sizzle and no steak ... at least according to the Donald Trump donor who says she asked him to secretly pay off her six-figure American Express bill.

Former Kentucky congressional candidate Eric Deters joined us on "TMZ Live" Thursday, and we asked him about this week's bombshell story in The Wall Street Journal ... and he told us Kimberly absolutely asked him to wire $100,000 to her AmEx account before her July 2025 confirmation hearing to become the U.S. ambassador to Greece.

Eric says he was throwing big money around the Trump world because Kimberly promised to help get Trump administration officials to extradite an Ohio doctor who fled to Pakistan after allegedly performing unnecessary spine surgeries on hundreds of unsuspecting victims and being charged with defrauding insurers.

It's incredible to hear him tell it ... Eric says he sent Kimberly six figures and paid six-figure appearance fees to Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. ... and a big donation to a Trump PAC got him a dinner with POTUS, Ted Cruz and a bunch of billionaires. He was spending money hand over fist to get in a room where he felt poor.

Eric says Kimberly promised to get him on Tucker Carlson's show and get Kid Rock to produce a song ... but nothing ever materialized, and his pleas to the Trump administration fell on deaf ears, despite Kimberly talking a big game.

He says Kimberly is a "grifter" who didn't deliver ... and it was easy to turn down her $100,000 AmEx ask ... he didn't have the cash, and she wasn't getting results, so he went with a tried-and-true excuse -- my wife will leave me.

Eric alleges Kimberly made a quid-pro-quo solicitation ... he says she told him she would be "your Trump ride or die, forever and ever."

To be clear, the allegations are more unethical than possibly illegal -- and it's hard to see Kimberly ever being prosecuted -- but Eric says Kimberly clearly wanted to cover things up and avoid a paper trail.

Eric tells us no one in the MAGA world cared about his plight ... and he has a hunch as to why.