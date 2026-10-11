Soulja Boy Says He's Considering Running for President in 2028

I Want to Crank Up the White House!!!

Soulja Boy is looking to crank things up in D.C. ... 'cause the rapper is teasing a run for president in 2028 ... yes, seriously.

The "Crank That" hitmaker dropped a surprise announcement on Instagram Saturday, posting "SOULJA BOY 2028" alongside a message about his plans to potentially trade the recording studio for the Oval Office.

Soulja says he's focused on four major issues -- economic opportunity, criminal justice reform, education and the future of technology and artificial intelligence.

"From music to business to technology, I've always believed in thinking bigger and challenging what's possible," he wrote, adding he's exploring bringing that same vision to public service.

Now, before anyone starts printing campaign merch ... Soulja hasn't officially declared his candidacy or revealed which political party he'd represent.

This wouldn't be his first brush with presidential politics. He performed at the Crypto Ball during Donald Trump's 2025 inauguration festivities ... and shrugged off the backlash by saying he got paid handsomely for the gig.

And get this ... "Saturday Night Live" actually joked about Soulja running for president back in 2019, with Chris Redd playing the rapper in a sketch inspired by his viral "Breakfast Club" interview.

Of course, Soulja isn't the first rapper to flirt with the White House ... Kanye West made a run for president in 2020.