Soulja Boy's Ex On Hunt For Nearly $4 Million Owed, Looking to Sell His Residuals

Ex Wants To Sell His Music Residuals To Collect $4M Owed

Soulja Boy’s ex-girlfriend is attempting to have his music residuals sold off to collect on a multi-million dollar judgment against him ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, a former assistant who then started a two-year romance with the rapper filed a notice announcing her intent to sell Soulja's rights to collect music residuals from Broadcast Music. She said she intends to sell to the highest bidder.

The woman, who filed as a Jane Doe, said the sale will go forward unless Soulja objects.

As TMZ previously reported, Jane was awarded nearly $4 million following a jury trial ... after they found the musician was liable for sexual battery, infliction of emotional distress, and other claims. At the time, Soulja's lawyer claimed, “The evidence does not support the verdict.”

In her lawsuit, Jane claimed the romantic relationship quickly turned violent. She said the "Crank Dat" rapper locked her in a room without food for days.

Soulja denied all claims of wrongdoing. He admitted to a relationship but said he hired her to roll his blunts.