Soulja Boy Threatens to Shoot TikTok Content Creators in the Face on Stream

Soulja Boy's participation in a seemingly harmless TikTok game ended in a complete meltdown ... the "Crank That" rapper threatened to shooooot the competition!!!

TMZ Hip Hop obtained video of Soulja Boy erupting like a volcano on content creators ExoticTV Ra, MCL and Mello Rell in a fiery rant as they played for TikTok tokens -- apparently Soulja wasn't doing so hot.

Soulja Boy dared the group to play "big bank take lil bank" before telling Ra he'd shoot him in the face.

In a fit of rage, Soulja Boy pulled up Ra's page, vowing to hunt him down and find him in person to inflict maximum pain!!!

Soulja Boy's threats didn't exactly land as intended ... the group simply laughed in his face without flinching!!!

Ra left the stream shortly after, but Soulja and Mello continued the debate ... Mello told him he'd smack the Soulja Coins from out his soul while Soulja laid out a dinner menu for him -- with his 🍆 as the main course!!!

Soulja ended the stream, cooling off by counting his money, blowing off everyone as beneath him.

Tomorrow at 1PM—only on Patreon. I sit down with Soulja Boy, the man who called me a bald-headed bit**. I clear the air, address the rant, and speak on everything the internet’s been waiting to hear!https://t.co/R1yXOGZLJw pic.twitter.com/EmNtc3MzEE — Kandi Burruss (@Kandi) October 30, 2025 @Kandi