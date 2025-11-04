Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Soulja Boy Threatens to Shoot TikTok Content Creators in the Face on Stream

Soulja Boy Crashes Out On TikTok ... Threatens to Shoot Content Creators

By TMZ Staff
Published
POPPIN' OFF ON LIVE
TMZ.com

Soulja Boy's participation in a seemingly harmless TikTok game ended in a complete meltdown ... the "Crank That" rapper threatened to shooooot the competition!!!

TMZ Hip Hop obtained video of Soulja Boy erupting like a volcano on content creators ExoticTV Ra, MCL and Mello Rell in a fiery rant as they played for TikTok tokens -- apparently Soulja wasn't doing so hot.

Soulja Boy dared the group to play "big bank take lil bank" before telling Ra he'd shoot him in the face.

Soulja Boy's Money Shots
Launch Gallery
Soulja Boy Money SHots Launch Gallery

In a fit of rage, Soulja Boy pulled up Ra's page, vowing to hunt him down and find him in person to inflict maximum pain!!!

Soulja Boy's threats didn't exactly land as intended ... the group simply laughed in his face without flinching!!!

Ra left the stream shortly after, but Soulja and Mello continued the debate ... Mello told him he'd smack the Soulja Coins from out his soul while Soulja laid out a dinner menu for him -- with his 🍆 as the main course!!!

Soulja ended the stream, cooling off by counting his money, blowing off everyone as beneath him.

Soulja Boy recently labeled Kandi Burruss a "bald-headed bitch" ... only to quickly turn around and apologize. Maybe he feels the same way about this scenario?!?

Related articles