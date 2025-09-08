Soulja Boy & Jackie Papr Throw Son 'Bluey' Birthday Party at Dave & Busters

Soulja Boy now has a grown-up 3-year-old on his hands and saw fit to celebrate him like the Lil Soulja prince he is with a blowout bash at Dave & Busters!!!

TMZ Hip Hop obtained photos of Big Draco and his child's mother, Jackie 🇵🇦🇵🇷, royally spoiling the s*** out of their 3-year-old son KeAndre AKA Lil Soulja, with a very "Bluey" birthday party ... cupcakes, bubbles, the whole wackadoo!!!

The little tyke was swarmed by his toddler friends and received plenty of gifts, including a triple-layer cake decorated with 'Bluey & Friends' emblems and toys!!!

Soulja's been in his son's life every step of the way -- remember that he revealed he bought him a toy luxury car for his first Christmas, when he was just a few months old.