Soulja Boy & Jackie Papr Throw Son 'Bluey' Birthday Party at Dave & Busters

Soulja Boy A 'Bluey' Birthday For My Boy At Dave & Busters!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Soulja Boy Celebrates Son's Birthday At Dave & Busters
Soulja Boy now has a grown-up 3-year-old on his hands and saw fit to celebrate him like the Lil Soulja prince he is with a blowout bash at Dave & Busters!!!

TMZ Hip Hop obtained photos of Big Draco and his child's mother, Jackie 🇵🇦🇵🇷, royally spoiling the s*** out of their 3-year-old son KeAndre AKA Lil Soulja, with a very "Bluey" birthday party ... cupcakes, bubbles, the whole wackadoo!!!

Soulja Boy Sons Birthday Dave And Busters 9
The little tyke was swarmed by his toddler friends and received plenty of gifts, including a triple-layer cake decorated with 'Bluey & Friends' emblems and toys!!!

0908-Soulja-Boy-Sons-Birthday-Dave-And-Busters-Sub2
Soulja's been in his son's life every step of the way -- remember that he revealed he bought him a toy luxury car for his first Christmas, when he was just a few months old.

HBD KeAndre ... the kid's future is bright and rich!!!

