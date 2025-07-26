Kylie Jenner and Daughter Stormi Hold Hands on Way to Birthday Party

Kylie Jenner's teaching her daughter about fashion early on ... taking her seven-year-old to lunch in a suave outfit while wearing a stunning dress of her own.

The reality star was spotted with Stormi Webster outside The Ivy -- a popular celebrity hot spot in L.A. -- on Saturday ... holding hands with her daughter as they made their way into the joint.

Jenner flaunted her long legs in a short, tight black and white dress which stopped high on her thighs ... leaving little to the imagination while she walked past photogs.

Stormi -- whom Kylie shares with Travis Scott -- dressed in a white jacket and skirt ... looking like the most chic kiddo on the block.

The duo were went to the Ivy with a ton of their family members to celebrate Mary Jo Campbell -- Kris Jenner's mom -- who turned 91 on Saturday ... and KJ shared a pic of Kris and Mary beaming at the camera together.

For those of you keeping track at home, Mary Jo is Stormi's great-grandmother -- so, four generations of the fam spent time together on the momentous bday.

Kylie also posted a sweet selfie of herself and her daughter ... calling Stormi her "best friend" -- big smiles plastered on both their faces in the image.