Brody Jenner Marries Longtime Fiancée Tia Blanco, Caitlyn Jenner Attends

Brody Jenner is officially a married man .. because TMZ has learned he and his longtime partner Tia Blanco tied the knot.

Sources with direct knowledge tell us the two got married at Brody's mother Linda Thompson's Malibu home on Saturday evening. We're told roughly 60-70 guests attended the intimate ceremony including Caitlyn Jenner.

This is Brody's first legal marriage in the U.S. ... you may remember that he and his ex Kaitlynn Carter held a commitment ceremony ceremony in Bali back in 2018 -- but, the marriage wasn't recognized here.

Caitlyn didn't attend that ceremony back in the day ... but, she made it out to this one -- despite the recent tragedy that rocked her world.

We broke the story ... Caitlyn's longtime friend and manager -- Sophia Hutchins -- passed away after an ATV accident earlier this month. Law enforcement sources told us Hutchins ran into the back of a car and careened into a chasm.

Jenner stepped out for coffee the day after Hutchins died ... but, she's kept quiet on the whole situation.