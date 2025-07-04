Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Caitlyn Jenner Steps Out in Malibu After Manager's Tragic Death

Caitlyn Jenner Putting on a Brave Face ... Coffee Run After Friend & Manager's Death

By TMZ Staff
Published
Caitlyn Jenner Seen After Tragic Sophia Hutchins Accident
Backgrid

Caitlyn Jenner's gritting through the loss of her longtime friend and manager earlier this week ... getting back out into the world after the tragic ATV accident.

The reality star was spotted grabbing a cup of coffee in Malibu Thursday ... looking casual in a light blue t-shirt, knee-length shorts and dark sunglasses.

070425_caitlin_jenner_kal_v1
HOLDING IT TOGETHER
BACKGRID

Jenner's a tough woman ... holding it together in public -- even giving onlookers a wave -- despite the recent loss of Sophia Hutchins, her 29-year-old friend and manager.

caitlyn jenner sophia hutchins dog sub backgrid
Backgrid

She drove off with her coffee and a big black dog leaning it's head out the window ... seemingly enjoying the summer breeze.

These pics of Caitlyn were taken before we broke the story Thursday ... law enforcement and family sources told us Sophia was riding an ATV on Caitlyn's street Wednesday morning when she struck the back of a moving car.

Remembering Sophia Hutchins
Getty

Her vehicle careened off the road, 350 feet down into a ravine and she was pronounced dead at the scene ... the wreckage was captured by a local news outlet via aerial footage.

Several people have also been spotted going down into the ravine to take a closer look at the wreckage.

caitlyn jenner sophia hutchins sub getty swipe 3
Getty

Sophia joined up with Caitlyn back in 2015 ... and, Hutchins appeared in several episodes of the show "I Am Cait."

RIP

