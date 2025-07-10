Kylie Jenner Drops Scorching Pics Featuring Vintage-Bikini Brand Collab
Kylie Jenner had an announcement to make about her fashion brand ... and she knew exactly how to get attention for it -- in smokin' hot bikini pics.
The fashion mogul posted a series of sizzling snaps and vid to her IG Thursday ... announcing her fashion brand Khy is teaming up with Frankies Bikinis for a sexy swimwear line to launch July 16.
Viewers could be forgiven for missing the caption with all that bronzed skin on display -- if so, we've got you covered.
She wrote, "ahhhh I’ve been dreaming of creating the perfect vintage bombshell-inspired swimwear, and teaming up with @francescaaiello to bring it to life has been so special. ♥️." BTW, Francesca's the bikini label’s founder and creative director.
Bottom line ... ladies will likely love the designs -- and guys probably won't even realize they're looking at an ad!