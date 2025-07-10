Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Kylie Jenner Drops Scorching Pics Featuring Vintage-Bikini Brand Collab

By TMZ Staff
Published
Kylie Jenner Dons Famous Figure For Frankies Bikinis Photoshoot
Frankies Bikinis

Kylie Jenner had an announcement to make about her fashion brand ... and she knew exactly how to get attention for it -- in smokin' hot bikini pics.

The fashion mogul posted a series of sizzling snaps and vid to her IG Thursday ... announcing her fashion brand Khy is teaming up with Frankies Bikinis for a sexy swimwear line to launch July 16.

071025_kylie_jenner_kal
sultry khy
Frankies Bikinis/Khy

Viewers could be forgiven for missing the caption with all that bronzed skin on display -- if so, we've got you covered.

She wrote, "ahhhh I’ve been dreaming of creating the perfect vintage bombshell-inspired swimwear, and teaming up with @francescaaiello to bring it to life has been so special. ♥️." BTW, Francesca's the bikini label’s founder and creative director.

kylie-jenner-khy-frankies-bikinis-4
Khy/Frankies Bikinis

Bottom line ... ladies will likely love the designs -- and guys probably won't even realize they're looking at an ad!

