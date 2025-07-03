Kylie Jenner Sports Leopard Print Bikini, Snacks On Bowl Of Cherries
Kylie Jenner Life's A Bowl Of Cherries 🍒 ... Going Into July 4th Weekend
Published
Kylie Jenner's looking purrrrfect under the Tuscan sun ... and her sexy snack is the cherry on top!
KJ extended her Italian vacay post-Bezos/Sanchez nuptials ... and the curvaceous KarJenner is giving major Botticelli Babe vibes.
Inuendos aside, Kylie looks to be enjoying her Tuscany getaway -- and she's definitely heating things up with her leopard print pinup-style photo shoot.
While Ky is looking like quite the snack -- it's unclear if BF Timothée Chalamet is joining the bathing suit beauty on the trip.
One thing's for sure -- missing out on this sexy snack would be pit-i-ful!