Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet Hold Hands in French Beach Town

Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet were all about the hardwood during the Knicks playoff run ... but, now they're enjoying the great outdoors -- specifically, the sun and surf in Southern France.

The A-list couple were spotted walking around Shellona Beach in Saint-Tropez on ... holding hands and looking great while doing it.

Kylie wore a striped dress that ended high on her long, model legs while Timmy donned a Nigeria jersey and a matching green head scarf.

Unclear if they're trying to keep a low profile ... but, we doubt it's going to work -- they're two of the biggest stars in the world in a city that usually has just a few thousand people in it.

It's not a romantic one-on-one vacation BTW ... they seem to be traveling with a group that includes Kylie's sister, Kendall -- who stunned in a black dress. However, she did seem to give them some space so they could enjoy reconnecting.

Of course, Kylie and Kendall have been bouncing around Europe since the Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez wedding late last month ... where they cheered the couple on as they tied the knot.

Chalamet didn't make it out ... though we doubt he didn't get the invite. He's a very busy dude, after all.