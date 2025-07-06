Kendall Jenner Parties in Saint-Tropez With $60K Handbag on Her Head

Play video content Instagram/@devonleecarlson

Kendall Jenner is living her best Euro summer life -- and she’s doing it in style.

The model was spotted partying in Saint-Tropez over the weekend, balancing a $60,000 Hermès Kelly Doll handbag on her head while taking a shot at Loulou Plage & Restaurant.

The playful moment was captured on video by her friend, model Devon Lee Carlson, who shared the clip on Instagram Saturday.

Kylie Jenner joined her older sister for the outing. The duo and their friends later posed for pics in the Mediterranean.