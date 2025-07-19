Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Kylie Jenner's Latest Fashion Shoot Slammed by Fans, One Calls it 'Worst by Far'

By TMZ Staff
Published
Kylie Jenner is getting a thumbs down from several of her fans for her latest fashion campaign photo shoot ... with two of them labeling her "dead eyes."

It all started Friday ... the cosmetics mogul teamed up with fashion brand Miu Miu, modeling various outfits on social media for Miu Miu's Fall 2025 collection.

In one pic, Kylie's gripping a pink pocketbook while wearing all-black, including a black hat ... while looking right down the barrel of the lens.

kylie jenner comments reddit sub 1

But the whole thing bombed in the view of some people on social media. Check out the comments on Reddit -- which are less than supportive.

One person wrote they were over Kylie's "dead eyes and bored face," while another referenced her posing again with "dead eyes."

kylie jenner comments reddit sub 3

A third person said it was Kylie's worst shoot by far, and a fourth asked if anyone thought it was "awful."

And there's more ... but you get the point. Yet, there's some good news for Kylie -- one fan said they liked it because it was different from her usual look.

Happy ending.

