Kylie Jenner's Latest Fashion Shoot Slammed by Fans, One Calls it 'Worst by Far'

Kylie Jenner is getting a thumbs down from several of her fans for her latest fashion campaign photo shoot ... with two of them labeling her "dead eyes."

Miu Miu Fall/Winter 2025 campaign: an exploration of femininity.



Creative Director #MiucciaPrada.

Kylie Jenner photographed by Lengua.

Styled by Lotta Volkova.#MiuMiu#MiuMiuFW25 pic.twitter.com/BIhl8teNrF — Miu Miu (@MIUMIUofficial) July 18, 2025 @MIUMIUofficial

It all started Friday ... the cosmetics mogul teamed up with fashion brand Miu Miu, modeling various outfits on social media for Miu Miu's Fall 2025 collection.

In one pic, Kylie's gripping a pink pocketbook while wearing all-black, including a black hat ... while looking right down the barrel of the lens.

But the whole thing bombed in the view of some people on social media. Check out the comments on Reddit -- which are less than supportive.

One person wrote they were over Kylie's "dead eyes and bored face," while another referenced her posing again with "dead eyes."

A third person said it was Kylie's worst shoot by far, and a fourth asked if anyone thought it was "awful."

And there's more ... but you get the point. Yet, there's some good news for Kylie -- one fan said they liked it because it was different from her usual look.