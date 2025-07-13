Brody Jenner and Tia Blanco Look Totally Smitten in Wedding Photos

Brody Jenner and Tia Blanco's dream wedding was every bit as stunning as you'd expect ... and, we've got all the pics to prove it!

We've got pics from the ceremony ... capturing Tia's modern strapless wedding gown with lacy gloves reaching up to the middle of her biceps.

Brody kept it classic and cool in a sharp tailored black suit ... and, he's clearly awestruck by his wife's ensemble -- eyes focused entirely on her.

Clearly everything went swimmingly during the ceremony ... 'cause it ended in a huge smooch -- so, no one said "I don't."

It looks like a super intimate ceremony held in a nice, natural environment ... tons of trees for shade at Brody's mom Linda Thompson's pad up in Malibu.

We broke the story ... Brody and Tia finally got hitched after first becoming engaged in 2022 -- exchanging vows in front of 60 to 70 close friends and family members, including Brody's mom Caitlyn Jenner. However, his half-sisters Kendall and Kylie didn't show.

Like we told you, this is Brody's first official marriage -- he had a commitment ceremony with Kaitlynn Carter in Bali in 2018 that wasn't recognized in the States. Caitlyn didn't go to that one ... but, she made the trek this time despite her recent loss.

As you know ... Caitlyn's longtime friend and manager Sophia Hutchins died in a tragic ATV crash earlier this month.