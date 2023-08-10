Brody Jenner and Fiancée Tia Blanco Welcome Baby Girl, Share Home Birth Video

Brody Jenner and his pro surfer fiancée, Tia Blanco, are parents for the first time ... welcoming their new bundle of joy via a home birth, and they happily shared the moment of truth!!!

The happy couple says their new baby girl, Honey Raye Jenner, arrived at the end of last month -- and they're "so incredibly in love and have been cherishing this precious time together as a family."

Brody and Tia had a small group around them on delivery day ... and they got pretty emotional as Mom held their new kiddo for the first time.

They've been met with a swarm of well-wishes online, BTW ... everyone's congratulating them on the big achievement, and rightfully so!

As we reported, Brody and Tia shared their pregnancy news at the beginning of this year, showing off an ultrasound of their kiddo ... who had them over the moon long before her arrival.

You'll recall, Brody got down on one knee and proposed at their baby shower back in June ... so now they've got a big wedding to look forward to on top of the new baby.