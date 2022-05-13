Brody Jenner Dating Pro Surfer Tia Blanco

Brody Jenner has a new woman in his life ... he's dating a professional surfer he met in Hawaii.

Sources connected to the couple tell TMZ ... Brody's new girlfriend is Tiarah Blanco, a 25-year-old pro surfer with a world championship medal.

We're told Brody and Tiarah have been dating since the middle of last month, and they met in Hawaii when Brody was there on a family vacation.

Our sources say Brody and Tiarah surfed together on the islands and there was an instant connection ... bonding over a shared love for the ocean. We're told even though it's new ... it's already a real relationship.

It's a long-distance relationship, for sure ... Brody lives in Malibu and we're told Tiarah splits her time between Hawaii and Cali, but they're making it work.

The couple's been hanging out this week in Calabasas ... hitting up Erewhon Market and going on a romantic bike ride through the Santa Monica Mountains.