'The Ultimate Surfer' Cast's Hot Shots Score A Perfect 10!

Are you a total shubie and wanna channel your inner wave rider?? Now's your chance to live vicariously through these smokin' hot athletes -- the cast of the hit show, "The Ultimate Surfer"!!

If you haven't seen the new ABC series -- produced by Dana White -- it's a competition where surfers group up in teams of one male and one female to face off in difficult challenges at Kelly Slater's Surf Ranch ... with $100k and wildcard spots on the 2022 WSL Championship Tour on the line.

There are some seriously skilled stars in the show -- from Anastasia Ashley to Zeke Lau to Malia Ward, Tia Blanco, Mason Barnes, Luke Davis and more.

The competition is already underway ... and some folks have been sent packing. There's also been a bit of alliance-building and drama going down -- but don't worry, we won't spoil it for ya.

In the meantime, check out all these scorching hot pics of all the season's contestants ... and you guessed it -- a lot of poses include their beloved surfboards.