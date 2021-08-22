Brody Jenner Attacked in Vegas Club While Celebrating Birthday

Brody Jenner Gets Attacked in Las Vegas Club ... Day Before 38th Bday

8/22/2021 6:17 AM PT
BRODY'S BIRTHDAY BRAWL
@brodyjenner/TMZ.com

Brody Jenner welcomed his 38th year of life with fists flying and feet stomping -- and no, we're not talking about moshing ... the dude got attacked while partying.

The third youngest Jenner child was raging in Sin City Friday, apparently having a great time, showing off the trip on social media. That all changed when he hit up OMNIA Nightclub in Caesar's Palace Friday night while Steve Aoki hit the stage.

CELEBRATING IN VEGAS

A witness at the club tells us a random guy rushed Brody and his friends in a VIP section, with Brody the target ... locking him in a headlock. Brody, his crew and security fought the guy off, and eventually got him on the ground.

You can see in our video, Brody gets a good foot-stomp on the guy before the two are finally separated.

We're told no one was arrested, security was able to calm things down ... and the soon-to-be uncle of two more Jenners (his sister Kylie and brother Burt are expecting) continued to party without incident.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later