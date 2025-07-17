Model Victoria Silvstedt Shows Off Busty Chest at Club 55 in Saint-Tropez

Victoria Silvstedt's beauty is in full bloom this summer ... 'cause she looked stunning in a flowery bikini top while hanging around European vacation destination Saint-Tropez.

The model was spotted at Club 55 in the beachy French paradise Thursday ... giving a wave to photogs as she walked to where the surf meets the sand in a white bikini top covered in flowers and a sheer white skirt.

Silvstedt definitely knows how to pose, whether on the runway or by the ocean ... standing fiercely against the water in another eye-poppin' pic.

And, she also gave fans a full look at her impressive chest ... bending down to pick something up off the beach -- and, we gotta say, her top's barely able to contain her.

Saint-Tropez's been a popular celeb vacation spot for many stars this summer ... with Victoria joining the ranks of Kylie Jenner, her sister Kendall, and Timothée Chalamet ... who were seen walking around the place earlier this month.