Victoria Silvstedt Models Bikinis on Beach, Shows Off Curves

Victoria Silvstedt Dangerous Curves Ahead!!!

Published
Victoria Silvstedt Wearing A Red Bikini During A Photoshoot In Miami
Victoria Silvstedt is still doing the supermodel thing after half a century on Earth ... and she's still got it.

The Swedish model and actress showed off her curves while modeling bikinis on the beach in Miami ... and she's proving age is just a number.

Victoria is showing why she was a Playboy Bunny in her heyday ... she's tall, slender, tan, blonde and racked ... basically everything Hugh Hefner loved.

BEACH BOMBSHELL
The Swede got wet too ... getting on her knees in the waves in search of that perfect shot.

Victoria's not afraid to get down and dirty either ... laying out in the sand, with a coconut drink in arm's reach.

After her work on the beach was done, Victoria packed it up and headed for higher ground ... swapping out swimsuits for another shoot on a balcony, and adding some high heels to the mix.

Check out the gallery ... Victoria is one of Sweden's finest exports!!!

