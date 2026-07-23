Soulja Boy Tells Judge He’s Not Sure 3-Year-Old Is His Child, Asks For DNA Test

Soulja Boy is asking for a DNA test after his ex, Jackilyn Martinez, filed a lawsuit against him seeking support ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Soulja isn't confident he is the father of 3-year-old KeAndre Cortez Way.

The rapper also checked the boxes indicating he would split the costs of the pregnancy and the legal battle ... if it turns out he is the dad.

As TMZ first reported, Jackilyn sued Soulja in late 2025 ... she asked for custody of KeAndre and proposed the entertainer be awarded visitation.

In court docs, Jackilyn said Soulja sometimes sent her money after she "begged him to do so."

She asked the court to award her child support. Jackilyn included an email she says Soulja sent to her legal team where he said, "Stop emailing me, you dumb bitch. There will be no litigation or settlement idk who the f*** u think u talking to."