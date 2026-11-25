Billy Ray Cyrus' ex-wife Firerose is clearing the air about the timing of her recent abuse allegations ... declaring she had no idea one of her Instagram posts coincided with Miley Cyrus' wedding.

Firerose tells TMZ ... she's been posting daily about her experiences with alleged abuse during her marriage to Bill Ray ... and her recent post that raised eyebrows was no different.

In fact, she says she only learned about Miley's wedding after people brought it up in her comments.

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As we previously reported ... Firerose shared an Instagram montage featuring footage from her marriage to Billy Ray, including their wedding day, while questioning how she failed to recognize the alleged abuse. The post went up just one day after Billy Ray's daughter tied the knot with Maxx Morando.

Firerose explained that affectionate moments during their relationship made it difficult to see what she claims was happening behind closed doors.

The post also compared abuse to poison in coffee ... arguing that even a small amount can be harmful. It resurfaced allegations Billy Ray has previously denied, but the timing was suspect to some folks.

But Firerose insists she wasn't trying to steal Miley's spotlight or send extra shade Billy Ray's way ... telling us she's spent nearly a year sharing her alleged experiences to help others recognize and escape abusive relationships.