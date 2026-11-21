Miley Cyrus is officially off the market ... because she and Maxx Morando have tied the knot!

She and her man had a sweet Palm Springs ceremony with mom Tish Cyrus, sister Noah Cyrus, and more family and friends in attendance ... Entertainment Tonight reported.

Miley and Maxx's nuptials today came after they showed up hand-in-hand to their rehearsal dinner last night -- where guests were served filet mignon and lobster ravioli, to name a few amazing dishes!

The musicians got engaged last year ... in a proposal the pop star says caught her completely off-guard.

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Last month, Miley brought Maxx onstage at the Hollywood Bowl for a performance of their song "Let's Get Married" ... apparently for a bit of foreshadowing.

This is Miley's second trip down the aisle ... she was previously married to actor Liam Hemsworth.

Miley and Liam got hitched way back in 2018 ... but in August 2019, he beelined it to court and filed for divorce ... days after they announced their separation. They had a prenup and finalized their divorce fairly quickly.

Miley and Maxx have been together since 2021.