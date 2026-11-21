The groom is in the house! Maxx Morando has officially arrived at the wedding venue where he and Miley Cyrus will tie the knot later today.

In the pic, Maxx can be seen wearing a green jacket and black pants as he gets out of a car and makes his way inside.

We reported earlier ... Miley's mom, Tish Cyrus, already made her casual entrance into the venue ... after she was previously spotted getting emotional inside her car with husband Dominic Purcell.

Miley and Maxx showed their guests in town for their Palm Springs nuptials quite a time last night ... treating them to a rehearsal dinner with filet mignon and lobster ravioli to name just a couple of dishes.

As you know ... Miley has been in full wedding planning mode this past week, turning down any gigs, getting her nails done ... you know, the works!