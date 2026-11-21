Play video content Video: Tish Cyrus Arrives At Daughter Miley's Wedding Venue The Image Direct

Miley Cyrus' wedding just had a very special arrival ... her mom, Tish Cyrus!

In the video ... Tish showed up keeping it casual, wearing a white T-shirt, jeans and a trucker hat hours after she and husband Dominic Purcell were spotted on the way to grab some coffee earlier in the morning.

TMZ broke the story earlier ... workers could be seen setting up for Miley and fiancé Maxx Morando's big day at their Palm Springs venue, bringing in roses and grass turf carpets with tables all prepared for the reception.

Tish was previously spotted arriving at yesterday's rehearsal dinner at a nearby restaurant ... where guests enjoyed a tasty menu that featured filet mignon and lobster ravioli.

But the real standout moment was when Miley and Maxx arrived at the venue hand-in-hand as they got to celebrate their last night as an unmarried couple with friends and family -- including Tish and Noah Cyrus.

The "Flowers" singer has prepared for this day for a while ... telling her inner circle that she wouldn't be accepting any gigs in the last couple of weeks.

On top of that ... she was also spotted getting her nails done earlier this week in L.A.