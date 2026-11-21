Miley Cyrus and fiancé Maxx Morando's wedding is being built before our very eyes ... as workers were captured decking out the Palm Springs venue with flowers, tables and more.

In the pics obtained by TMZ, workers can be seen bringing in a large arrangement of white roses ... while other staffers can be seen carrying items out of a rental truck.

In one of the photos ... you can clearly see various tables set up for the reception with white tablecloths.

Meanwhile ... rolls of grass turf carpets can be seen stacked up on a flatbed.

We reported earlier ... Miley and Maxx are set to get hitched in Palm Springs this weekend.

The soon-to-be-wed couple was spotted arriving hand-in-hand at their rehearsal dinner just last night ... along with Miley's mom Tish Cyrus and her sister Noah Cyrus.

In a pic of the menu ... you can clearly see that everyone attending the pre-wedding festivities enjoyed an amazing meal with filet mignon and lobster ravioli as options for their three-course dinner.