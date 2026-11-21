Miley Cyrus will be tying the knot with fiancé Maxx Morando this weekend in Southern California ... and TMZ has learned the nuptials are going down in Palm Springs.

Sources tell us ... Miley and Maxx have opted for the desert locale as the backdrop for their special day.

Palm Springs is beautiful this time of year ... and it's a favorite getaway for celebs and lots of folks ... so it's a great spot for a wedding.

We were the first to report that Miley and Maxx were set to get married somewhere in SoCal, but now we know it's all going down in Palm Springs.

Of course, Miley is no stranger to the area ... she recently attended the Palm Springs International Film Festival back in January, when she received the Outstanding Artistic Achievement Award, and has been known to make visits to Joshua Tree and the Ace Hotel.

Miley is getting wedding-ready ... she and Maxx were spotted arriving at their rehearsal dinner Friday night with her mom Tish Cyrus and sister Noah Cyrus.

Photos of the dinner's menu showed delicious meal options like filet mignon and Maine lobster ravioli.

As you know ... Miley -- who was previously married to Liam Hemsworth from 2018 to 2020 -- got engaged to the rocker late last year.

In 2013, Life & Style reported that Miley's wedding to Liam would go down in Palm Springs before they put their nuptials on hold that year.