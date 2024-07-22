Billy Ray Cyrus Hesitant To Let Firerose Into Home To Retrieve Belongings

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose keep finding things to fight about in their divorce ... now, it's all about what she may have left behind at their house, and his hesitation to let her back in.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Billy Ray's estranged wife wants to swing by Billy's place so she can retrieve some personal items she claims are still inside ... and she doesn't want Billy to be there.

Firerose claims she previously had the green light to go into the home to get her stuff on May 29 ... but she says Billy told her legal team he removed her items and put them in a storage unit. She claims a few things of hers are missing and she wants to go into the house to find them.

Thing is ... Bill Ray is voicing concerns about letting Firerose into the home. He says if he's not there when she goes inside he will have no way of knowing what she's looking for and is worried she may remove items that belong to him or his kids.

What's more, Bill Ray claims Firerose has a history of burglary.

As a result, Billy Ray is asking the court to have Firerose provide a detailed list of what she's looking for inside the home before granting her request.

As we've told you ... Billy Ray and Firerose have been squabbling ever since he filed to annul their marriage in June, after only 7 months as husband and wife.