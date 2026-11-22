Billy Ray Cyrus' ex-wife Firerose has seemingly resurfaced her allegations of abuse against him the day after Miley Cyrus' wedding ... claims that Billy Ray has vehemently denied in the past.

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In an Instagram post ... Firerose captioned a montage of her and Billy Ray ... "Even 10% poison in your coffee would still make it poisonous. The same is true of abuse. There’s no such thing as a safe or acceptable amount of abuse in a relationship."

In the video, Firerose writes "How did you not know it was abuse?" over a clip of her wedding to Billy Ray, before writing over various videos from their relationship ... "Because this was the other 50% of the time."

She also wrote ... "That cycle of abuse > affection > abuse creates a trauma bond that is one of the hardest things imaginable to break. It often keeps survivors trapped indefinitely for years."

In June 2024, Billy Ray's legal team called Firerose's abuse claims "mind boggling" in court docs and claimed that he was the one who had suffered abuse ... PEOPLE reported at the time.

As you know ... Firerose and Billy Ray's divorce was finalized in Aug. 2024 after he filed for an annulment in May, 7 months after their wedding.

Their divorce was fraught with claims from both sides ... with Billy Ray alleging she was trying to use his last name to grow her career ... and Firerose claiming he left the relationship after realizing she required a preventative double mastectomy.

Billy Ray has since moved on ... and is now engaged to Elizabeth Hurley.