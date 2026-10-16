Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley Are Engaged

Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley just took a huge step in their relationship ... because they're engaged!!!

The country singer got down on one knee and proposed to the actress, and she said yes ... according to Page Six.

It's unclear when or where Billy Ray popped the question ... but he used a 💍emoji in an Instagram post Thursday, and Elizabeth's son replied, "🥳."

Elizabeth also posted a selfie on Monday with a massive diamond ring on THAT finger.

The couple has been dating for a little more than a year ... they went public with their romance on Easter Sunday in 2025 after meeting a few years before when they filmed "Christmas in Paradise."

No word on a potential wedding date ... but if they make it to the altar, it would be Billy Ray's fourth marriage and Elizabeth's second.

We reached out to reps for Billy Ray and Elizabeth ... so far, no word back.