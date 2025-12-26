Brandi Cyrus Engaged to Matt Southcombe

Miley Cyrus' older sister Brandi Cyrus is engaged -- meaning all three Cyrus sisters are getting ready to walk down the aisle!

Brandi, who is Tish Cyrus' oldest child and Billy Ray Cyrus' adopted daughter, announced the exciting news on Instagram Saturday with a photo of Matt Southcombe on one knee next to a motorcycle holding a ring box. Brandi gushed about their engagement in the caption, writing ... "It's been the craziest, biggest year of my life and I get to close it out saying YES to forever with my dream man."

She continued ... "I’m so thankful everyday that my flight got cancelled and I walked into this coffee shop one afternoon and found you. You’re my very best friend and everything I’ve spent my whole life looking for. I love you forever!!!"

She included another snap from their engagement in her carousel along with a photo of them locking lips at what appears to be a celebratory dinner.

As we mentioned, Brandi is the third and final Cyrus daughter to get engaged. The youngest sibling, Noah, got engaged to German fashion designer Pinkus in June 2023. And Miley said "yes" to musician Maxx Morando after 4 years of dating, confirming the news in early December.

It's been a transformative few years for the Cyrus crew. As you know, Billy and Tish called it quits for good in April 2022, and they quickly moved on with their love lives. Billy asked singer Firerose to marry him in August of that year, confirming the news in November.

Tish got engaged to actor Dominic Purcell in November 2022, though they didn't make it public until April 2023. They walked down the aisle in August 2023.