Tish Cyrus Announces Engagement to 'Prison Break' Star Dominic Purcell

Tish Cyrus is ready to be a bride again -- she just announced she's engaged ... and the husband-to-be is someone who's pretty famous himself on the small screen.

Miley's mom broke the news Sunday, taking to IG with a photo of her and "Prison Break" star Dominic Purcell -- specifically, though, a shot of their hands interlocked and her ring finger on display ... with a giant rock sitting on top. She writes, "A thousand times .... YES"

The couple's been together for what seems like less than a year at this point -- but ever since they went public in 2022 ... they've been all over each other's feed in loving photos.

This is Dominic's 2nd marriage. He was previously with producer Rebecca Williamson for 10 years, and the exes share 4 children together. Tish, of course, was previously married to Billy Ray Cyrus for nearly 30 years ... before they filed for divorce almost a year ago to the day.

As we well know ... they had five children together -- including Miley, Noah and all the rest. While they got the legal process started last year, it's unclear if the divorce is finalized.