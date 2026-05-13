Billy Ray Cyrus Wishes Ex Tish Happy Birthday With Sentimental Video

Play video content Video: Billy Ray Cyrus Sends Ex Tish A Sweet Birthday Shoutout

Looks like Billy Ray Cyrus is feeling a little nostalgic ... and maybe sentimental, too.

Check it out ... the country star gave ex-wife Tish Cyrus a public birthday shoutout Wednesday by posting a performance clip of his 2007 ballad "Ready, Set, Don't Go" -- the emotional father-daughter anthem inspired by helping Miley Cyrus chase her Disney dreams.

In the caption, Billy Ray wrote ... "TRUE STORY. Dedicate this to Hannah Montana Nation and all our friends at Disney," before referencing the lyrics, "Got stars ⭐️ in her eyes, the prize is hers to win." He added that he wrote the song while watching Tish drive Miley “down that driveway” as the family headed west to support her rising career.

Billy also wished Tish "peace, love, and happiness ... forever" while noting his late mother Ruthie shares a birthday around the same time.

"Ready, Set, Don't Go" originally dropped in 2007 and hit even harder once Miley joined the track for a father-daughter duet version. The song centered on Billy Ray struggling with letting his daughter leave home to pursue stardom in Los Angeles -- mirroring the Cyrus family's real-life move during the height of "Hannah Montana" mania.

Billy Ray and Tish were married for nearly 28 years before officially divorcing in 2022. Together, they raised five children -- including Miley -- and spent decades as one of country music's most recognizable families ... despite plenty of ups and downs over the years, including multiple divorce filings before they ultimately split for good.

Since then, Tish has married actor Dominic Purcell ... while Billy Ray tied the knot with singer Firerose in 2023. That marriage didn't last long -- the two finalized a messy divorce in 2024.