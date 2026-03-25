Hannah Montana’s Malibu Beach House Available for Rent on Airbnb

If you ever wanted to step inside Hannah Montana's legendary dream closet ... here's your chance! Airbnb is partnering with Disney to recreate the show's iconic Malibu beach house and make it a bookable stay.

Check out the video tour ... the vacation rental platform really paid attention to every detail to bring the home to life exactly how you remember it.

Play video content Airbnb

They even included the rotating closet, where guests can transform into a pop star, surrounded by all the unforgettable style moments from the sitcom.

Not to mention, it's on the beach in Malibu ... so you know the views are to die for! The plush space also includes a breezy balcony and a hot tub.

The home will be available for 10 one-night stays from April 6 through the 16th ... which you can book starting tomorrow, March 26.