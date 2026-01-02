Elizabeth Hurley Was Sexy, Bikini-Clad Bond Girl to Ring in the New Year

Elizabeth Hurley attended a James Bond-themed New Year's Eve party ... and the smokin' hot actress didn't disappoint when she rocked a sexy bikini ... and big (toy) gun!

EH shared several pics from the epic 007 party -- and her beau Billy Ray Cyrus was even there -- but Elizabeth stole the show with an outfit that highlighted her toned bod.

Of course ... it wasn't just any ole bikini ... it looked a heck of a lot like the iconic white number worn by Ursula Andress when she played Honey Ryder in the 1962 Bond flick "Dr. No."

And let's be real ... Elizabeth could totally be a Bond girl ... and she even has legit connections to the spy genre thanks to her hilarious work in the 'Austin Powers' films.

Her son Damian was also at the shindig and got snapped ... with Mom captioning the bash pics with ... "Happy New Year 💋 Starting 2026 with a bang 💃🏻 #007Party."