Elizabeth Hurley's Son Praises Billy Ray Cyrus in Heartfelt Instagram Post

Elizabeth Hurley's son says rumors about Billy Ray Cyrus are achy-breakin' his heart ... insisting the country star's a great guy no matter what anyone says about him.

Damian Hurley posted about her mom's new squeeze on Instagram Friday ... starting the post acknowledging he's been in the public eye since the day he was born -- and he tries not to comment on all the BS he reads about his family.

However, Damian writes he's breaking the rule because he can't stand by while everyone slanders BRC ... "one of the sweetest men" Damian's ever met, he adds.

Hurley goes on to state he loves seeing his mom so happy ... and, he claims Billy and his children all get along super well despite reports to the contrary.

He finishes off his post by sharing his gratitude for his modern family ... and writing, "I'm grateful for the truth we live, despite the stories others try to write for us." Billy responded by reposting Damian's IG slide and writing "Love You D Man❤️."

Damian doesn't specifically state what rumors he's referring to in his post ... though a ton of outlets have posted stories about Billy's fractured

As you know ... Elizabeth and Billy announced their relationship on Instagram earlier this year, sharing loved-up photos on social media and even presenting an award together at the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards earlier this week.