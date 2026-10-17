Texas Governor Greg Abbott Has Beer Summit with TMZ, and It's Not Pretty

Texas Governor Greg Abbott Self-Admitted TMZ 'Wuss' Can Barely Stomach Gov's Challenge
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has overcome a lot in his life -- suffering a catastrophic injury as a young adult -- so he was more than amused listening to our TMZ DC guy agonizing over whether to accept a beer because of his Gen Z stomach issues.
Jacob made it to the Governor's mansion in Austin Friday night, and Abbott was more than hospitable, offering our TMZ DC Managing Editor a brewski. Jacob, among many other things, is gluten-free, so he resisted.
BTW ... the same thing happened in Detroit a few days earlier with Michigan senatorial candidate Abdul El-Sayed ... same stomach excuses -- it's hilarious.
Back to Abbott -- now that there's an opening for White House Press Secretary, the Governor says he thinks he's got the perfect replacement. HINT: Abbott's looking at him.
In the end, Jacob chugs it down and leaves satisfied.
PS ... Jacob called Harvey 2 hours later to complain that his stomach felt volcanic.