Texas Governor Greg Abbott Has Beer Summit with TMZ, and It's Not Pretty

Play video content Video: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s Beer Summit With TMZ Goes Off the Rails TMZ DC

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has overcome a lot in his life -- suffering a catastrophic injury as a young adult -- so he was more than amused listening to our TMZ DC guy agonizing over whether to accept a beer because of his Gen Z stomach issues.

Jacob made it to the Governor's mansion in Austin Friday night, and Abbott was more than hospitable, offering our TMZ DC Managing Editor a brewski. Jacob, among many other things, is gluten-free, so he resisted.

Play video content Video: Abdul El-Sayed Fan of Human Rights, Hot Cheese TMZ DC

BTW ... the same thing happened in Detroit a few days earlier with Michigan senatorial candidate Abdul El-Sayed ... same stomach excuses -- it's hilarious.

Back to Abbott -- now that there's an opening for White House Press Secretary, the Governor says he thinks he's got the perfect replacement. HINT: Abbott's looking at him.

In the end, Jacob chugs it down and leaves satisfied.