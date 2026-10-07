Rep. Rich McCormick and Rep. Beth Van Duyne Break Up

Rep. Rich McCormick and Rep. Beth Van Duyne are no longer a congressional couple ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the Georgia congressman and Texas congresswoman called it quits -- although it's unclear exactly when. However, we're told there's no bad blood between the two.

We reached out to McCormick ... who tells us, "I have a great relationship with her and will continue to strive to be the best friend I can be."

We also reached out to Van Duyne ... so far, no word back.

Play video content 7/21/26 Video: Rick McCormick and Beth Van Duyne Talk About Their Relationship TMZ DC

In late July, Charlie asked the duo if it was "tricky" having a relationship in DC as they walked side-by-side after a series of votes. McCormick told us ... "Relationships are tricky to begin with, right? But DC makes it easy."

Back in May 2024, Rep. Van Duyne confirmed to the Daily Mail she and McCormick were "happily" in a relationship.