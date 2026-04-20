Rep. Rich McCormick Defies Convention D.C. is For Ugly People

Rep. Rich McCormick's self-effacing comment that D.C. is like Hollywood for uglies didn't snow Charlie ... he straight-up called the Congressman from Georgia handsome!!!

Charlie took a stroll with McCormick on Capitol Hill Monday, and he kinda called out Harvey for his OWTA battle cry -- Out with Their Asses -- saying the movement ignores the folks who have made their lives harder to serve in Congress.

McCormick -- a Dr. and a vet (veteran) -- says people used to love him back home. He was even elected student body president of Morehouse College, despite the fact that he was a white male conservative at a predominantly liberal, Black, female institution.

The Congressman says once you put a letter -- R or D -- in front of your name, half the people in the country hate you. So, if Harvey has his way, McCormick says his life would get markedly easier.

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