Donnell Rawlings Takes TMZ DC on Late Night Tour of Monuments and Wings

Donnell Rawlings is welcoming the TMZ DC crew to his stomping grounds -- whisking them around for some late-night fun, including a crash course on the Capitol's best eats and a "White House" tour ... all on video.

The famed comedian, and DC native, pulled up to our homebase Thursday night, and he was bearing gifts ... schooling Charlie, Jacob, and Jakson on Mumbo Sauce, chicken wings, and the biggest egg rolls you've ever seen.

After a taste of the local cuisine, they piled into a car and hit the town ... with Donnell taking them straight to the White House.

Donnell commandeered one of our TMZ cameras ... while Charlie, Jacob, and Jakson captured the rest of the action on their iPhones.

Play video content Video: TMZ DC Staff Makes Moves At The Capitol!!! TMZ.com

We put it all on YouTube and, as they say, hilarity ensues! Check out this peek behind the TMZ DC curtain ... off hours edition.