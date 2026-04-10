Donnell Rawlings to Host TMZ Comedy Crawl After Mateen Stewart Cracks Up Bus

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Donnell Rawlings is hosting the next TMZ Comedy Crawl ... but Mateen Stewart won't be an easy act to follow!

We've got wild video from Friday night's crawl of Mateen telling jokes ... encouraging people to give him the drinks they don't want, and telling a story about his daughter unintentionally roasting him.

He also brought his surprise cohost, Shoshana, along as the bus wound its way through the city to some of the biggest clubs in L.A. -- starting at the Hollywood Improv, where guests got a well drink of their choice, included in the price of the ticket.

Then, they headed down the street to the Laugh Factory ... where guests were escorted to a private balcony section reserved for them -- just in time to catch actor and comedian Jeff Ross live onstage.

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With the jokes flying and the drinks flowing, our guests happily stumbled back onto the street and onto the bus ... for a final stop at the legendary Comedy Store -- where they really turned the party up!

Mateen and Shoshana were great ... and we're sure Donnell Rawlings will be too when he takes over the Comedy Crawl on April 10.

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We caught up with Donnell on the crawl a couple weeks ago while he was performing at the Improv, and he told us he wanted to host the tour ... dreams really do become a reality in Hollywood!