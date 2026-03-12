Donnell Rawlings Joins TMZ Comedy Tour to Talk Cancel Culture for Comics

Play video content TMZ.com

TMZ’s new Comedy Crawl, now happening every Friday, made headlines over the weekend ... not only for being hosted by star comedians Mateen Stewart and Martin Morrow, who had Comedy Crawl passengers near tears as they turned the bus into a rolling comedy stage ... but also for a surprise run-in with their friend Donnell Rawlings!!!

Our new bus tour stops at some famous comedy clubs in Hollywood, and when we pulled up to the Hollywood Improv, folks on our bus got treated to free drinks and a comedic lesson from Donnell.

We asked Donnell how PC culture has affected comedy over the years, and he tells us good comedians stay true to their guns and don't shy away from controversy ... telling us a good comic can say whatever the hell they want. Not so for weak comedians, Donnell says.

Mateen and Martin set a high bar as our hosts ... and Donnell told us he wants to host our Comedy Crawl in the future.

The night didn’t end with Donnell ... the crawl rolled over to the Laugh Factory, where the group was taken to a private balcony to watch Dane Cook perform live.

The tour wrapped up at the Comedy Store with an epic group shot, capping off a night full of comedy, surprises, and legendary moments on TMZ’s newest Friday night experience.

